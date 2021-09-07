India to host G-20 summit in 2023; Goyal appointed sherpa for grouping

-
-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as India's Sherpa for the G20, an influential grouping that brings together the world's major economies.
Making the announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders' summit in 2023 for the first time.
The next G20 Summit is scheduled to take place from October 30 to 31 under the Italian presidency.
"Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, has been appointed as India's Sherpa for the G20," the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Prime Minister Modi has been leading India's representation at G20 summits since 2014.
India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999.
"India will be holding the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders' summit in 2023 for the first time," the MEA said.
"India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from December 1, 2021 till November 30, 2024," it said in a statement.
G20 brings together 19 of the world's leading economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the global population, according to MEA.
The G20 member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.
