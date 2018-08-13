Iran keen to invest Rs 300 bn in CPCL expansion: IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh

is keen to invest in the Rs 300 billion expansion of but the fate of channels to route such investment is uncertain in view of US sanctions against the nation, said on Monday.

plans to pull down the 1 million tonnes per year of its subsidiary, (CPCL) and build a brand new 9 MTPA unit in next 5-6 years.

Co (NIOC), which holds 15.4 per cent stake in CPCL, is keen to participate in the expansion project, Singh told reporters here.

"They are open to investment but whether these channels (for investment) will be available post-sanctions is something we don't know," he said.

US sanctions against will come into effect from November 4 and will block payment channels and even paying in US dollar or euros for that imports from the nation would not be possible.

Corporation (IOC) holds 51.89 per cent stake in

Singh said the expansion was to originally cost Rs 27,460 crore but is now estimated to cost anything between Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 30,000 crore.

CPCL, formerly known as Madras Refineries Ltd, was formed as a joint venture in 1965 between the Government of India, and NIOC having a shareholding in the ratio of 74 per cent, 13 per cent and 13 per cent.

In 1985, disinvested, following which, the government held 84.62 per cent and NIOC 15.38 per cent.

The government later disinvested 16.92 per cent of the paid-up capital. The company was listed in 1994. acquired the government stake in 2000-01 and holds 51.89 per cent stake in while NIOC has 15.40 per cent.

Asked about US sanctions against impacting oil supplies, Singh said the company has "adequate alternate supplies" ready to meet any shortfall that may arise from Iran.

"We are a large importer of Iranian crude. We have till now taken on a proportionate basis whatever is our annual commitment," he said.

Stating that the channels are still open, he said the company has booked for offtake of Iranian oil for even September.

"We are observing the situation very very closely. We are fully ready for any cuts in Iranian supplies (because of sanctions)," he said. "IOC is fully prepared to take alternate supplies from alternate sources.

