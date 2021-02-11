Karnataka CM directs banks to speed up loan approval under central schemes

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM's proposal to cut down assembly session to 3-day irks oppn
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to pump Rs 39,300 cr to boost agri sector
Repeal Acts which farmers are opposed to, says Karnataka Opposition
Report being prepared to seek flood relief from Centre: Karnataka CM
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon, says CM Yediyurappa
-
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the banks not to delay disbursement of loans to eligible beneficiaries under central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana (PMSY).
Reviewing the progress of the schemes with bankers and officials at a meeting in Vidhana Soudha here, the CM expressed his displeasure over their implementation in the state, an official statement said.
"The progress in both these schemes is stagnant in Karnataka as compared to other states. Bankers should pay their attention to avoid delay in sanctioning loans under these schemes," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying.
He pointed out that the PMAY and PMSY were ambitious schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefit of the poor.
The CM suggested that the banks prioritise implementation of the schemes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU