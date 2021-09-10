Karnataka revises landing and parking fee for aircraft at flying school

-
ALSO READ
Multi-level car parking under parks in draft MPD 2041, suggests Delhi govt
Guard, pilots save the day: Beechcraft makes safe belly landing in Mumbai
Gadkari promises IAF to develop emergency landing strips in 15 days
L &T Technology, Intel Corp develop AI-based outdoor parking solution
IvyCap leads $6 million funding round in mobility platform Get My Parking
-
The Karnataka government has revised the landing and parking fee of the scheduled and non-scheduled aircraft operators and helicopters at the Government Flying Training School at Jakkur in the city.
According to a government order, the landing charge for non-scheduled operators will be Rs 5,000 and for scheduled operators Rs 1,000. The parking charge for helicopters will be Rs 100 per hour up to 24 hours. After 24 hours for the next seven days, it will be Rs 200 per hour. Further, the parking charge for helicopters from eighth day till 15th day will be Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 from 15th day to 30th day, the government order said. The landing charge for micro light aircraft will be Rs 400 whereas the parking charge will be Rs 20 per hour.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU