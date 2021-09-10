Industrial production grows 11.5% in July: Govt data

India's industrial production rose 11.5 per cent in July, according to official data released on Friday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged 10.5 per cent in July 2021.

In July, the mining output climbed 19.5 per cent and power generation increased 11.1 per cent.

The IIP had contracted 10.5 per cent in July 2020.

During April-July this year, the IIP grew 34.1 per cent. It was a contraction of 29.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent. It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

