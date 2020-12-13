Macro situation uncertain, economy to contract by 10% in FY21: Pronab Sen

-
ALSO READ
Q1 GDP data released today: Key things to note
Location data, goods moved: More weekly indicators on economy turn positive
India will slip to seventh largest economy in 2021, shows IMF data
GDP estimates signal upside potential for Indian economy this fiscal: CEA
MoSPI data may rely on proxies, understate GDP shrinkage in Q1: Experts
-
India's current macroeconomic situation is "very uncertain" and the country's GDP could contract closer to 10 per cent in the current fiscal, former chief statistician Pronab Sen said on Sunday.
In an interview with PTI, Sen said that although the overall macro management of the economy by the Modi government has not been very good but this particular slowdown is really beyond its control.
"At the moment India's current macroeconomic situation is very uncertain. I would say we should be very very cautious. I think there is too much optimism going around.
"... the actual economic growth of India could be closer to -10 per cent in 2020-21," he said.
Sen said quarterly GDP numbers are still derived from some corporate accounts and corporates have not fared as badly as the non-corporate sector.
"We know that MSMEs have been hit much harder than the corporations. So, the headline number coming out in the national accounts is an overly optimistic picture of the economy," the eminent economist said.
Sen also stressed on bringing back confidence of the investors.
Investors are new people who put their money into creating new production capacity, that is completely missing, he said, adding that until that comes back, the economy cannot grow.
"Because at the moment, as things stand our production capacity will not be very higher than what it was in 2019-20. And in fact, it will be less than that because some of the capacity may have closed down," the former chief statistician noted.
Sen, who is also heading Standing Committee on Statistics (SCES) said the committee could not finalised its report.
India's economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped the GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had shrunk by a massive 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal as the COVID-19 lockdown pummelled economic activity.
The second straight quarter of contraction pushed India into a technical recession for the first time.
According to the RBI, Indian economy is likely to contract by 7.5 per cent in 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU