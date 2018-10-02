Manufacturing in India to be a USD 1 trillion contributor: Suresh Prabhu

In a high-level gathering, hosted by the (IRIM), the fifth annual edition of the meritocratic platform, under the name of National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness(NAMC), was held on September 28 at Hotel ITC Grand Maratha, Mumbai.

Anand Louie, Director- welcomed the gathering and spoke about the competitiveness of manufacturing in India. The address was also focused on the challenges and the methods adopted by the award winners to set a benchmark.

Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, digitally addressed the gathering, in which he committed to formulating industry-specific policy changes that will make the Indian manufacturing sector a one trillion dollar affair when India becomes a five trillion dollar economy. He also emphasised on the hard work that has to happen from the shop floor to policymakers.

The guests of honour included Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola, and K Raja Gopal, CEO, During his address, Hital R Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries, told the gathering that operational excellence is at the centre of their success story. Representing the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Dr SS Gupta attended the program.

The forenoon session included a closed conclave titled "Manufacturing Thought Leader's Summit 2018" which was attended by the leadership team of the award-winning companies. The theme of the summit was focused on data-based decision making in a manufacturing system.

Fifty-seven factories from premier business houses were awarded. The award winners shared their experiences and key learnings which they gained out of this journey.