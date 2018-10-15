Modi urges global oil majors to review payment terms to give rupee relief

Indian Modi urged global on Monday to review payment terms in order to give relief to the country which is struggling with a weakening currency.

Modi was speaking to and chief executives of at a round table in New Delhi, a government statement said.

"He requested for review of payment terms so as to provide temporary relief to the local currency," the statement quoted him as saying.

India, which imports more than 80 percent of its oil imports, has been under pressure as have surged and its rupee currency has lost value.



" Modi made a strong case for a partnership between the producers and consumers in the as it exists in other markets," the statement said.