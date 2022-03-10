MS flags stagflation risk for India, cuts FY23 GDP growth forecast

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Morgan Stanley relationships across Wall Street snared in probe
Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others
Puravankara hits pause button on warehousing JV with Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 70,000 level by December 2022
-
American brokerage firm Morgan Stanley on Thursday sharply cut its India FY23 real GDP growth estimate to 7.9 per cent, mainly due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on oil prices.
Analysts at the brokerage also raised their inflation forecast to 6 per cent - the upper end of the tolerance band for the RBI - and flagged stagflation risks because of the ongoing events.
"We believe that the ongoing geopolitical tensions exacerbate external risks and impart a stagflationary impulse to the economy," they said.
It can be noted that stagflation involves a stagnancy in output or growth, coupled with high inflation.
The analysts said they expect the cyclical recovery trend to continue, but the same will be in a softer mode.
They also specified that India is impacted in multiple ways by the geopolitical tensions, including hardening of oil and other commodities prices, a possible dip in trade and also tighter financial conditions because of the dent to sentiments.
Many watchers have been worried about the possible impact on GDP growth as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. Interestingly, the downward revision in the estimate by the brokerage comes on a day when leading domestic credit rating agency Crisil stuck to its 7.8 per cent expansion for FY23.
The American brokerage firm expects the current account deficit to widen to a ten-year high of 3 per cent as a result of the ongoing crisis, which has pushed oil prices to over USD 140 per barrel.
"The key channel of impact for the economy will be higher cost-push inflation, feeding into broader price pressures, which will weigh on all economic agents i.e. households, business, and government," it said.
Macro-stability indicators are expected to "worsen" in India, but lack of domestic imbalances and focus on improving the productivity dynamic will help to mitigate risks, it said, adding there is no need for either the government or the RBI to tighten disruptively as a result of the crisis at hand.
However, the analysts advanced their expectation of a rate hike by the RBI to the April policy review from June earlier, which will also kick off the post-pandemic policy normalisation process.
"If the RBI were to delay its normalisation process, the risk of disruptive policy rate hikes would rise. We see less room for fiscal policy stimulus to support growth given high deficit and debt levels we see a possibility of a modest fuel tax cut and reliance on the national rural employment programme as an automatic stabiliser," it said.
There is also a risk of fiscal slippage of 0.50 per cent to the budgetary target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU