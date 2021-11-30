Nearly 10 crore unorganised sector workers registered on e-Shram portal

Around 10 crore workers have been registered so far on e-Shram portal, an initiative to create national database of informal workforce, according to the labour ministry.

The e-Shram portal was launched in August this year for creating national database for unorganised workers to provide them benefits of various schemes run by the government.

"Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) said that due to the concerned efforts of C.L.C. field officers in 100 days, approximately 10 crore has been registered in the e-Shram portal and requested all officers to do persistent and consistent efforts so that not a single worker is left from the registration," a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement 2021, at present as on November 29, 2021, there has been almost 9.7 crore (9,69,82,091) registrations of workers at the portal, with an increase of nearly 15 lakh workers (14,95,993) since the previous day.

Weekly increase in the number of registrations at the e-Shram portal shows an increment of at least 70 lakh workers per week (at least since the past 9 weeks).

Maximum weekly increment in the number of registrations at the e-Shram portal occurred during the 10th week (1,15,66,985 registrations during 2-8 November), followed by during the past week, i.e. the 13th week (1,10,64,005 registrations during 1623 November). As of now, in the past six days, i.e. from 24 to 29 November 2021 around 72,53,272 registrations have been recorded at the e-Shram portal, it stated.

Registrations at the e-Shram portal occur through registration at the Common Service Centres (CSC), Self, or State Seva Kendras. Maximum share of registrations is recorded for those registering through CSCs, followed by Self mode of registrations and minor share for State Seva Kendras.

CSC registrations account for largest share of total registrations at the e-Shram portal, with about 7.83 crore registrations (7,82,95,356) on 29 November 2021 (figure below), followed by number of registrations through Self -- around 1.8 crore (1,84,88,851) and through State Seva Kendras -- around 2 lakh (1,97,884).

Over the last past 13 weeks, the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have the highest number of registration of workers at the e-Shram portal. During the last week - 13th week (17 to 23 November 2021) registrations at the e-Shram portal were highest for the states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh.

With respect to total number of workers registered across occupational categories at the portal over 13 weeks from 24 August to 29 November 2021, the top five categories are Agriculture, Construction, Household; Domestic Workers, Apparel and Capital Goods & Manufacturing.

As of November 29, 2021, the top five occupational categories for workers registered in this portal are -- Agriculture (53.55 per cent and 4,89,68,167 registrations), Construction (12.19 per cent and 1,15,47,933 registrations), Domestic and Household Workers (8.73 per cent and 88,54,111 registrations), Apparel (6.26 per cent and 61,80,642 registrations) and Miscellaneous (3.3 per cent and 32,35,077 registrations).

The top five occupational categories of women workers registered on the portal are - Agriculture (2.3 crore), Domestic and Household workers (84 lakh), Apparel (54 lakh), Construction (27 lakh) and Miscellaneous (22 lakh).

Correspondingly, the top five occupational categories for male workers are -- Agriculture (2.5 crore), Construction (88 lakh), Automobile; Transportation (22 lakh), Capital Goods and Manufacturing (21 lakh) and Miscellaneous (10 lakh).

Age-group wise composition of workers registered at the portal in the last 13 weeks shows that the workers in the age group of 18-40 have the highest share (around 63 per cent), followed by those in the age-group 40-50 (21.5 per cent).

As on November 29, 2021, out of total registrations, (18-40) age-group accounts for 61 percent registrations (5,49,23,010), followed by 22.5 percent registrations in (40-50) age-group (2,00,72,337).

Gender-wise analysis of e-Shram portal registrations during the past 13 weeks show that out of total registrations, 52 per cent comprise male workers and 48.6 per cent comprise female workers.

Since the 1st week when registrations started on the portal, a shift is gradually observed in more female workers as compared to the male workers getting registered on the portal.

As on November 29, 2021, out of the total registrations, 47.42 per cent were male workers and 51.94 per cent female workers.

The registration for the 'Others' in terms of gender, at the e-Shram portal has been slow, with around 2,313 total registrations completed by 29th November. While registering at the e-Shram portal, the unorganised sector workers can furnish details of their bank accounts along with nominee details, to get benefits from government schemes.

In the initial weeks since functioning of the e-Shram portal, a lower share of workers were giving bank account details and since then their share has gone up, up from 47 per cent in the first week to 88.8 per cent in the 13th week.

The nominee details of the workers getting registered at the portal were provided by only 38 per cent of workers in the first week and it has increased substantially to around 91 per cent in the 13th week.

Income-group wise analysis of workers registering at the portal shows maximum share of workers in the monthly income slab of below Rs 10,000.

As on November 29, 2021, around 92.33 per cent of all registered workers are in this monthly income group.

