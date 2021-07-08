Odisha issues notice inviting tender for e-auction of 11 mineral blocks

-
-
The Odisha government has issued Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for online auction of 11 more mining blocks, including seven virgin blocks.
The Directorate of Mines has issued the notice for grant of mining lease for seven iron ore blocks, two iron ore & manganese blocks, one iron ore & dolomite and one bauxite block.
The seven iron ore blocks are -- Nadidih (Bico), Purheibahal, Chandiposhi, Jumka Pathriposhi, Dholtapahar, Netrabandha Pahar (West) and Gandhalpada.
Similarly, two iron ore and manganese blocks put under the hammer are -- Nadidih (Feegrade) and Teherai. Kasia mineral block having both iron ore and dolomite has also been put for the auction. The government has put Karlapat bauxite mineral block, a virgin block, for auction.
The interested bidder can purchase the tender documents till August 19, 2021 while August 24 is the last date for submission of the bid. The tender fee for all the 11 blocks is Rs 5 lakh each.
Accordingly, the government has invited financial bids in digital format only and technical bids in both digital and physical format.
