India's inflation likely edged up to seven-month high in June: Reuters poll

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
May retail inflation at 6-month high of 6.3% on higher food, fuel prices
RBI monetary policy: Govt told to cut fuel taxes to ease inflation concerns
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
-
By Shaloo Shrivastava
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's retail inflation probably accelerated to a seven-month high in June on rising food and fuel prices, staying above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed.
While many of India's states have eased restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus, supply-side disruptions remain and higher taxes on petroleum products continue to exert upward pressure on inflation.
The July 5-7 poll of 37 economists showed retail inflation rose to 6.58% in June from a year ago. It was 6.30% in May.
If realised, it would mean inflation above the central bank's target range of 2%-6% for a second month, putting pressure on the RBI to tame prices amid a faltering economic recovery.
"We believe the biggest driver of June inflation would be elevated levels of fuel prices engendered by high domestic tax on petroleum products and its pass-through to transportation costs," said Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale.
A recovery in global demand has driven a rally in commodity prices, including crude oil which contributed to record-high fuel prices in India.
Fuel prices have risen over 30% from May of last year, driving prices up across the board. Analysts expect high fuel prices and rising input costs for companies to keep inflation elevated for some time.
"I expect India's headline inflation to remain over 6% y/y for the next few months. Price pressures are coming mostly from the supply side, reflecting higher commodity prices and supply chain bottlenecks," said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank.
"I expect the RBI to tolerate the higher inflation readings through 2021, as there are no signs of significant demand-driven inflation, and as domestic demand remains soft on the back of virus-related issues."
The RBI is facing the difficult conundrum of balancing growth-inflation dynamics.
While the RBI's focus remains on growth, minutes of the June meeting showed the Monetary Policy Committee would remain watchful on inflation.
"Needless to say, the Reserve Bank of India is caught between a rock and hard place, as with higher inflation, monetary policy efforts to revive growth lose a degree of freedom," noted economists from ANZ.
The wholesale price index is expected to remain high at 12.23% in June from at least a 15-year high of 12.94% year-on-year recorded in May.
Industrial output likely surged 32.0% in May, the poll showed.
That jump was likely to have been led by the rise in India's infrastructure output, which makes up about 40% of overall industrial production.
(Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; Polling by Md. Manzer Hussain and Sujith Pai; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU