OMCs slash commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder prices by Rs 91.5 to Rs 1,907

-
ALSO READ
Commercial LPG cylinders hiked by Rs 100; will cost Rs 2,101
India's new LNG plant starts next year, to boost import capacity by 12%
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Bring natural gas under GST for PM's vision of gas-based economy: Industry
Domestic natural gas price up by over 60%: Impact and future outlook
-
National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 effective from February 1.
The 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1907 in Delhi from today, sources told ANI.
It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinders.
Last month on January 1, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 102.50 bringing the price of cylinders to Rs 1998.50 in Delhi
However, there are no decrease in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders and their prices remain the same.
LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU