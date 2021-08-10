Railways entrusts RLDA to redevelop 49 additional railways stations

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai's Andheri railway station undergoing redevelopment
India's 1st upgraded rail station promises to offer 'airport experience'
Rail Land Development Authority puts seven land parcels on auction
Railways allows sale of platform tickets at 8 stations under Delhi division
Success of Railways' asset monetisation plan can offer template for others
-
The Indian Railways has entrusted the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) to redevelop additional 49 railway stations across the country, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The RLDA statement said that some of these stations are Amravati, Rajkot, Mathura, Agra Fort, Bikaner, Kurushetra, and Bhopal among others.
According to the RLDA, it is already developing 60 railway stations as part of the Smart Cities project of the Central government.
RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said: "We look forward to the mandate. The station redevelopment is intrinsically linked to urban rejuvenation."
He said that the redevelopment of these stations will offer world-class amenities to passengers and enhance their travel experience. "It will also lead to a multiplier effect on the local economy to boost retail, real estate and tourism and generate employment opportunities. As a responsible organisation, RLDA is steadfastly committed to delivering these stations as per schedule to fulfil the aspirations of New India," he added.
The RLDA has recently successfully concluded a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the Puri and Lucknow Railway Stations inviting bids from eligible developers to participate in the redevelopment process. It said that the projects have received an encouraging response from developers and investors.
It also said that for redevelopment of the Dehradun, Nellore, Tirupati, Puducherry, Ernakulum, and New Delhi Railway Station, RFQ have been finalised and RFPs will be issued shortly. "These station projects will be redeveloped under PPP model," it added.
Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA is currently handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out three railway colonies in Guwahati and Secunderabad for redevelopment.
--IANS
aks/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU