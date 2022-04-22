RBI launches next round of quarterly survey to assess business sentiment

-
The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has launched the next round of the quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) to assesses business sentiment for the current quarter and expectations for the ensuing three-month period.
The survey assesses business sentiment and expectations based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment and the price situation.
"The survey provides useful insight into the performance of the manufacturing sector," the RBI said in a statement.
Owing to continued uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional block has been included in the survey round for assessing the outlook on key parameters for the third and fourth quarters of the 2022-23 financial year.
In another statement, the RBI said it has launched the 33rd round of the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS).
The survey assesses the business situation for the current quarter from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors and their expectations for the ensuing quarter.
This survey captures responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment and the price situation.
