'Rozgar Mela': PM Modi to launch recruitment drive for 1 mn jobs on Oct 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Rozgar Mela', a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on October 22 via video-conference and letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony

Narendra Modi | Employment in India | Employment generation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi address 90th Interpol General Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Rozgar Mela', a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on October 22 via video-conference and appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony, the PMO said on Thursday.

The PMO said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the prime minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens.

The development comes amid the opposition's constant criticism of the BJP-led government on the issue of unemployment. Opposition parties have alleged a lack of adequate employment opportunities, a charge rejected by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The drive will also help the BJP counter the Opposition in the poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

In June this year, Modi had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

According to the Thursday's statement, the direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C.

The posts on which appointments are being made include the central armed force personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS among others, it read.

These recruitments are being done by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled, the PMO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:58 IST

