Rs 1 bn sanctioned to install black box-type systems in trains: Govt

The government on Wednesday said Rs 1 billion has been allocated by the railways for installing in the over 3,500 systems similar to an aircraft's black box.

"Rs 1 billion has been sanctioned in Budget 2018-19 for an acquisition of 3,500 (LCAVR) and (CVVRS)," Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He said that 26 (23 diesel and three electric) have already been fitted with LCAVR and CVVRS devices.

According to the minister, the LCAVR and CVVRS system provides invaluable data to investigators which will help them in understanding the sequence of events leading up to an accident, and for identifying operational issues and human factors.

He also said that one smart coach was rolled out from Uttar Pradesh's (MCF) in June.

"Further, such coaches for five rakes are being planned to be manufactured at the MCF, Rae Bareli," he added.