Sharp fall in purchases pulls global gold demand down by 8% in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Can US recession slam the brakes on Indian IT sector's dream run?
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation rate at 73.5%, at a 24-year high
-
LONDON (Reuters) - A sharp fall in purchases by investors pulled global gold demand down 8% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2021, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.
Gold is typically seen as a safe place to park money in times of turmoil and investment demand surged early in the year as Russia invaded Ukraine and inflation rose rapidly.
But central banks then began raising interest rates.
While this increased the threat of recessions, it also pushed up bond yields, making non-yielding gold less attractive, and boosted the dollar, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers with other currencies.
Exchange traded funds (ETFs) holding bullion for investors sold 38.8 tonnes of gold back into the market over April-June, the WGC said in its latest quarterly report.
That selling mirrored a decline in gold prices, which have slipped to around $1,720 an ounce from more than $2,000 in March.
"Safe haven demand will likely continue to support gold investment, but further monetary tightening and continued dollar strength may pose headwinds," said WGC analyst Louise Street.
She also said slowing economic growth and cost-of-living crises would likely reduce purchases of jewellery, bars and coins.
Global gold demand amounted to 948 tonnes in the second quarter, the WGC said. For the first half the year, demand was 2,189 tonnes, up 12% compared to January-June 2021 thanks to a strong first quarter, it said.
Following are numbers and comparisons.
GOLD DEMAND (tonnes)*
Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Month-o Year-on
n-month -year %
% change
change
Jewellery 456.2 515.3 484.3 -6% 6%
fabrication
Technology 79.8 80.8 78.4 -3% -2%
Investment 286.1 554.3 205.8 -63% -28%
-- Bar and coin 245.5 281.7 244.5 -13% 0%
-- ETFs & similar 40.6 272.7 -38.8 -114% -196%
Central banks 209.6 89.7 179.9 101% -14%
Gold demand 1,031.8 1,240.2 948.4 -24% -8%
* Source: World Gold Council, Gold Demand Trends Q2 2022
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU