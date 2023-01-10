Telangana IT exports grow over 3-fold to Rs 1.83 trn in 8 years: Rama Rao

The number of employees in the IT sector in grew from 3.23 lakh in 2014 to 8.7 lakh in 2022 while IT exports rose from Rs 57,000 crore to Rs



1.83 lakh crore during the same period, IT Minister said here on Monday.

Rama Rao who participated in an interactive session with IT industry leaders, organised by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) credited the outcomes achieved over the last eight years to the department concerned and the industry, an official release said.

Citing Nasscom's report, the Minister said that out of the 4.5 lakh jobs created in the IT sector in India last year, 1.5 lakh or one-third of the total jobs were added by Hyderabad



leaving behind Bengaluru which created 1.46 lakh jobs.

"The number of employees or employers who are looking at Hyderabad is growing. I sincerely believe that this is just the beginning," the Minister said.

Speaking about the two million jobs that are expected to be created in India in the coming years, the IT Minister said that the State government will continue to closely collaborate with the industry to grab the opportunity.

He appealed to the industry leaders to look beyond Hyderabad and expand their operations in Tier-II towns of the State, and urged them to point out the State government about new opportunities and prospective investors.

Requesting the industry leaders to guide the State government in a way that local youth get the bulk of the jobs, the Minister said has been working to see how partnership between industry and academia can be formed.

tops the list of States in the metric of per capita e-transactions offered through MeeSeva, he said adding it is the first State to use facial recognition to renew pensioners' life certificates and in local body polls.

