Uncertainty remains about new variants as global economy recovers: Gopinath

-
ALSO READ
IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave Fund, return to Harvard in January
IMF says chief economist Gopinath to replace Okamoto as no. 2 official
Sound fiscal consolidation can boost India's rating outlook: Gita Gopinath
Gita Gopinath to become IMF's first deputy managing director next year
Top headlines: India detects Omicron cases; carmakers prep for price hikes
-
IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Wednesday said that as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, a great deal of uncertainty remains about new COVID-19 variants and increased inflation pressures in many countries.
Addressing an event organised by economic think-tank NCAER, Gopinath further said the pandemic has been aggravated by the recent advent of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
"As the global economy recovers from the pandemic, a great deal of uncertainty remains about the new COVID-19 variants and increased inflation pressures in many countries," NCAER said in a statement quoting Gopinath.
The new coronavirus variant, called B.1.1.529 or Omicron, was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24.
"Gopinath discussed how policymakers can best deal with these challenges in an increasingly uncertain environment.
"She flagged the persistent risk of the pandemic, which she said would continue even in 2022," the statement said.
According to the statement, the other issues Gopinath raised include a significant divergence in recovery from the pandemic across nations, especially between the advanced and emerging economies.
"If allowed to spread uncontrolled, Omicron could lead to large-scale hospitalisations and further restrictions on mobility and travel, which will again have a negative impact on global economies, both advanced and emerging," it said quoting Gopinath.
She also focused on the outlook for global growth in the coming year.
According to the statement, she noted that one of the positive findings was that though the pandemic has now been prevalent for nearly two years, it cannot be likened to the Great Depression of the early-20th century.
"The impact of the Great Depression was longer and more far-reaching in contrast, after the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an economic rebound even if an uneven one," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU