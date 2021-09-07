Unnecessary coal plants could waste India's 247,421 cr, says report

-
ALSO READ
Adani Power to acquire 1,200 MW Essar Power's Mahan project
We're inter-generational holders of equity: Gautam Adani on Mauritius funds
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
-
A total of 27 GW of pre-permit and permitted new coal power plant proposals in India are now superfluous to its electricity requirements. These coal project proposals could jeopardise the achievement of India's widely-praised renewable energy target of 450 GW by 2030, a new report said on Tuesday.
These surplus 'zombie' plants, assets that would be neither dead nor alive, would require Rs 247,421 crore ($33 billion) of investment, yet are projected to lie idle or operate at uneconomic capacity factors due to surplus generation capacity in the system.
According to the analysis by Ember and Climate Risk Horizons, the private sector's unnecessary investment on 'zombie' coal plants will be Rs 62,912 crore. Of this, JSW Energy, which publicly stated it will not build any new coal plants, is proposing a Rs 10,130 crore Barmer coal expansion project.
Adani Group and Bajaj Group are proposing Rs 26,286 crore and Rs 17,998 crore respectively on new coal plants.
Aditya Lolla, Ember's senior analyst, said: "As India recovers from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, how the country uses scarce public resources will be absolutely crucial. By avoiding these unnecessary 'zombie' coal plants, India can not only save lakhs of crores of rupees, but also lower power costs and reiterate its commitment to the success of its clean energy transition goals."
The analysis by energy experts at Ember and Climate Risk Horizons demonstrates that India doesn't require new coal capacity beyond the 33 GW of new coal plants already being built, to meet demand growth by FY 2030.
Even with aggressive projections of five per cent annual growth in power demand, the analysis shows that coal-fired generation in FY 2030 will be lower than in FY 2020, as long as India achieves its 450 GW renewable energy and other non-coal targets.
The report finds that over 300 GW of renewable energy commitments have already been made by India's public and private power generators.
Furthermore, India can meet peak demand in FY 2030 even if it retires its old coal plants and stops building new coal beyond those under construction. By FY 2030, India will have a total 'firm' capacity of about 346 GW in addition to 420 GW of variable renewables capacity to meet an estimated peak demand of 301 GW.
The daytime peak demand would be easily met with India's huge planned solar capacity, while the report shows that evening peaks will be most effectively met by additional battery storage, at a lower cost than building new coal.
The analysis reveals that switching investment from coal projects to renewables and battery storage would save the Indian power system an additional Rs 43,219 crore ($4 billion) a year from 2027 onwards in terms of reduced power purchase cost -- in addition to capex savings -- without sacrificing the power system's ability to meet future demand.
Abhishek Raj of Climate Risk Horizons, said: "Once incurred, these wasted investments will lock DISCOMs and consumers into expensive contracts and jeopardise India's renewable energy goals by adding to the system's overcapacity. The smart option is to divert these resources to renewables and storage to build a cheaper, more resilient grid for the future."
--IANS
vg/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU