Business Standard

UP's joint partnership panel to monitor rollout of MoUs with Singapore

The Uttar Pradesh government inked 20 MoUs with the Government of Singapore for investment of over Rs 29,000 crore in various sectors

Topics
Singapore | Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A joint partnership committee (JPC) will ensure rollout of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) that the Uttar Pradesh government has signed with the Government of Singapore at the recently concluded investors' summit here.

The Uttar Pradesh government inked 20 MoUs with the Government of Singapore for investment of over Rs 29,000 crore in various sectors.

According to the state government spokesman, a JPC will be formed to plan, monitor, implement and review the cooperative activities of the MoUs.

The committee will be co-chaired by senior officials from Singapore and Uttar Pradesh. It will comprise officials who have relevant expertise and responsibilities.

The JPC may mutually decide on involving other agencies that are not JPC members in areas of cooperation.

It will also regularly report its progress to the permanent secretary (development), ministry of trade and industry, Singapore and the chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Singapore, a partner country in the UPGIS-23, has invested in several sectors, including education, smart city, safe city, waste management and data centre.

Among several projects is a pilot project to be implemented in Kudha Keshavpur, Ayodhya.

It will demonstrate the efficacy of smart water technologies to cut cost of water supply, boost potable water supply and enhance the sustainability of water and asset management.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 09:15 IST

