JUST IN
India to continue buying oil from all countries including Russia: Official
Coal production for April-Nov period up 17% to touch 524mn tonnes
Power Min waives inter-state transmission charges for new hydro projects
Wheat sowing up 5.36% in first two months of rabi season, shows data
India extends deadline to levy cap on digital payment transactions
Dollar slips to 5-month low, yuan set for biggest weekly gain since 2005
India's forex reserves rise for third straight week to $550.14 billion
Bank credit grows nearly 17% for fortnight ended Nov 18, says RBI
Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan
Food processing sector critical for economy, job creation: Niti Aayog CEO
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
UP becoming top choice of investors due to safe environment: CM Adityanath
Business Standard

UP to uplift nursing, medical institutions quality under 'Mission Niramaya'

Aimed at improving healthcare services in UP under 'Mission Niramaya', as many as 12 institutes have signed a MoU with the State Medical Faculty to mentor nursing and paramedical education

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | medical industry | Nursing training

ANI  General News 

Nursing Staff
Nursing Staff

Aimed at improving healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh under 'Mission Niramaya', as many as 12 institutes have signed a Memorandum of understanding with the State Medical Faculty to mentor nursing and paramedical education.

Intending to prepare a more skilled workforce to cater to the medical needs of the most populous state, the institutes will be evaluated on their teaching, pedagogy, availability of infrastructure, and behavioural skills of the students, according to an official statement on Friday.

As a part of the programme, two faculty members of each of the institutes will be trained on effective teaching skills and clinical skills standardization by State Medical Faculty and its technical partners. The first part of the 5-day residential training programme commenced on November 28, 2022.

Post the training, these faculty will work on improving the standards in their own institutes and other institutes. The improvement in the quality will be assessed through the Quality Council of India (QCI).

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Medical Education, informed that these 12 mentor institutes have a presence in 7 divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

"By March 2023, there are plans to identify at least 1 mentor institute in each division of Uttar Pradesh to cover the entire state. The move aims to build platforms for below-par institutes to uplift their quality," the statement said.

Durga Shakti Nagpal, Special Secretary, Medical Education further said that this is an opportunity for the institutes to elevate their standards.

"All the institutes are expected to make the best use of the Mentorship program and work on their improvement areas," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.