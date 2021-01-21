World is surprised at Indian economy's 'V-shaped recovery': Shah

-
ALSO READ
India's fuel demand at 11-month high in December amid economic recovery
China's manufacturing recovery rate softens in December: Surveys
India witnessing 'V-shaped' economic recovery since June: FinMin Report
India seen contributing 15% of global growth by fiscal year 2026
Sri Lankan Central Bank projects 3.9% economic contraction due to Covid
-
The Indian economy is undergoing a "V-shaped recovery" and the world is watching the same in surprise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.
Shah, one of the senior most members of the cabinet, also said the COVID-19 vaccination drive is progressing well and once everyone is vaccinated, "we will attain victory over the pandemic".
He made the comment while joining through vide- conference the inauguration of a four-lane over-bridge in Shilaj here by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.
"Economies of all countries in the world were affected due to the coronavirus. But, the world is surprised and watching the V-shaped recovery of the Indian economy," Shah said.
The GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent in the June 2020 quarter due to the lockdown, and the contraction narrowed down to 7.5 per cent in the September quarter as compared to the same in the year-ago period, as the unlock process began.
The demand situation has shown further improvement in the December quarter which witnessed the festivities, with several high-frequency indicators illustrating the same.
The Union government now expects the GDP to close FY21 with a contraction of 7.7 per cent.
Shah also said that infrastructure development carried out under the Narendra Modi regime in the last six years exceeds that done by governments in the 20 years preceding the NDA government.
"The work done in the infrastructure sector in last six years is equivalent to that done in 20 years of previous governments," he said.
He listed various infrastructure works like Metro lines, bullet train and other projects taken up by the Centre.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is working hard to develop infrastructure in the country, be it rural or urban areas.
The Modi government has provided electricity to all villages of the country, road connectivity, and has provided one bank account to every family.
"Ten crore families, or 30 crore people, in India were not having their own houses, and the way construction of houses for low income groups is going on, we are confident that every family will get a home by 2022," Shah said.
"Another big project that we have taken up is providing piped water to every household by 2022," he said.
Shah said the government has also taken up the work of removal of one lakh railway crossings on national and state highways by building over-bridges or under-bridges on them. The work on around 5,000 such crossings has been completed and it is currently on in 8,000 other places, he said.
"The Shilaj bridge (inaugurated here on Thursday) is one such among the one lakh bridges (being built) on the railway crossings," he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU