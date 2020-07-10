140,000 students to gain as TS Inter supplementary exams cancelled

With no let up in the COVID-19 situation, the government has decided to cancel the advanced supplementary of the state intermediate board or 12 standard

Telangana's Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday said that all the 1.4 lakh students who had failed to clear the second-year intermediate conducted in March this year, will now be declared as passed.

The Minister said that the decision was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, keeping students' interests in view of the rising incidence of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Minister said that it will be specified in the mark sheet that the candidate has been passed due to a government decision.

The students can collect the mark sheets at their respective junior colleges after July 31. However in case of students who had applied for re-verification of answer sheets or recounting of marks, the results will be announced 10 days later, the Minister said.

Of the 3,74, 492 students who had appeared for the intermediate exams held in March this year, 2,60, 703 students had passed.

--IANS

pvn/sdr/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)