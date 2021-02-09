IIM Calcutta ranks 44 in Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for management

Indian Institute of Management,
Calcutta has secured 44 rank globally in the prestigious Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2021 for its one-year full time MBAEx Programme.
The institute has secured the third position among the 5 Indian Business schools listed in the rankings which reflects the high quality of the programme and several other factors including salaries earned, employment opportunities post completion, research capabilities, an institute statement said on Tuesday.
Commenting on the ranking, Director of IIM (C) Professor Anju Seth said, "I want to congratulate and thank the faculty, administration and students who have bestowed their trust in us and have collectively helped to create a conducive academic environment in one of the most challenging years we have ever experienced.
"Global recognition such as this motivates us to continue working towards our vision of promoting an internationally diverse learning experience," Seth said.
"The global education sector was shocked to the core in the wake of the pandemic in 2020. The physical education delivery model as we knew it came to a standstill and most countries like ours, are still struggling to get back on their feet and bring students back to physical classrooms safely. However, we emerged strongly in adversity by introducing a blended model for learning continuity. Education in the new normal will be about resilience and non-stop learning", Seth added.
Among the parameters that the ranking focussed on, IIM Calcutta performed significantly well vis a vis its Indian compatriots in categories including career progress, female student percentage and inclusion of international makeup of its faculty.
Commenting on the recognition, Chairperson-MBAEx Programme, Professor Manju Jaiswal said the rankings highlight IIM Calcutta's leadership in delivering global management education.
"The timely responses to the change in the mode of teaching this year to virtual, reflects our resilience and preparedness towards our students' safety and learning, and this effort has certainly paid off well," Jaiswal said.
The other parameters that are considered for the rankings are value for money, aims achieved by alumni on taking the course, career services, employability among students within three months of completing the course, involvement of women in the institute's board, international student in-take, international mobility ranking, international course experience ranking.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor