Delhi govt to seek feedback on re-opening of schools, colleges: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia attacks Centre for exporting coronavirus vaccines
Time to push children's wellbeing into domains of learning: Manish Sisodia
Delhi's oxygen requirement reducing, Centre can share surplus: Sisodia
Centre has rejected Delhi govt's doorstep ration delivery scheme: Sisodia
Manish Sisodia appointed as nodal officer for Covid-19 management in Delhi
-
The Delhi government is seeking feedback from teachers and parents of students about the reopening of schools considering the Covid situation is under control, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.
During an online briefing, he said that students, parents and teachers can mail their suggestions to delhischools21@gmail.com on how the process of reopening schools be started.
"Parents and teachers want schools to reopen but are fearful. We want to want from parents, students and teachers on whether we can reopen the schools and how can it be done. In the neighbouring states, schools have reopened," he said.
Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the Covid situation is under control now and Delhi is recording an average of 40-60 cases on a daily basis.
Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of coronavirus which claimed a large number of lives daily with shortage of beds and oxygen worsening the situation.
Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for 9-12 grades in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Delhi government, however, allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools to be used for training and meeting purposes, but physical teaching and learning remains suspended.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor