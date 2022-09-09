DU to begin UG admission process with launch of CSAS portal on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Admission row: St Stephen's to continue with interviews; writes to DU
OFSS Bihar Inter Admission: BSEB extends application deadline till July 5
DU admission row: St Stephens challenges withdrawal of its prospectus
Sensex powers up over 1,000 points: What's fueling the surge on Monday?
Delhi University to launch admission process for undergraduate courses soon
-
The Delhi University will begin the admission process for undergraduate courses with the launch of a Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Monday, officials have said.
The university this year is taking admission on the basis of their scores in the newly-launched Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which concluded on Tuesday.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.
The delay in the CUET-UG resulted in a delay in the admission process at the university, which was originally expected to launch the portal by the last week of August.
Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.
The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the CUET results have been announced.
A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes.
In the third phase, a merit list will be issued and seats will be allocated on its basis.
The DU had last month announced that it will soon launch its application process for admission to the UG courses, and had asked the candidates to ensure that their documents and certificates are ready by August 31.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET.
The CUET debut was anything but smooth.
Students were faced with many troubles such as technical glitches, and a last-minute change in the exam centres and in the exam dates.
Many of them even complained of their admit cards mentioning past dates.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET -- the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities -- is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE-Mains' average registration of nine lakh.
The NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor