West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination to be held on July 11

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11 this year.
The announcement was made by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board in a statement on Thursday.
The exam board will conduct the common entrance examination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and the results were declared in August.
