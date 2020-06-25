Karnataka SSLC exam 2020: 848,000 take tests today amid corona pandemic

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 is beginning from today at various centres across the state. The state government decided to go ahead with exams with utmost precautions after the parents, students, political parties expressed their fear of health risk during class 10th exams. Many mock drills, inspections were conducted and guidelines have been issued to the centres.



About 848,203 students will appear in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination today, said Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday.

"Social distancing needs to be followed and the mask should be used. Minister of and I have already held a lot of meetings. Students from containment zones will be carefully handled," said Sriramulu.

Commenting upon the situation arising in the state due to Covid-19, Sriramulu said, "There is a panel of experts to decide about lockdown. There has been an opinion that the Covid-19 test should be increased. Workers, traders, and others should be categorised in 15 categories and tests must be conducted," he added.

Sriramulu further said that there will be a meeting of task force on the coming Monday.

"All the issues will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister at the task force meeting, then CM will take a call on what needs to be done," he said.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar, Minister of inspected the schools and places where SSLC exams will be held.

Earlier Karnataka Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that SSLC examinations, which were stayed in view of the pandemic, will be conducted 'between June 25 and July 4' in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 9,721 Covid-19 cases including 150 fatalities.



States like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh cancelled their state exams and announced that they would assess students based on their past performance, Karnataka, on the other hand, is conducting the examinations.

