May edition of JEE-Mains postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled from May 24 to 28 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA).
The April edition of the exam was also postponed following an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.
"The JEE-Mains scheduled from May 24 to 28 is being postponed in view of the current pandemic situation," the NTA said in an official order.
It added that the rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently.
"The registration for the May session will also be announced at a later stage," the NTA added.
Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed .— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 4, 2021
Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/utMUGrmJNi
