SC approves CBSE's board exam cancellation scheme, re-assessment formula

DU's academic, executive council asks VC to scrap online open book exams
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Centre and the CBSE to cancel the remaining board examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic and gave a go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna permitted the CBSE to issue a notification for the cancellation of the examinations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, said that the assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in last three papers of board exams.

Both CBSE and ICSE told the top court that the results of the class X and XII board exams can be declared by mid of July.

The top court was hearing pleas seeking relief, including scrapping of remaining exams of Class 12 scheduled from July 1-15, in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Similar relief was sought by the ICSE Board also.

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 11:22 IST

