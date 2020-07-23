Tamil Nadu cancels all UG and PG semester exams over coronavirus pandemic

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said he has ordered cancellation of semester exams and allow the students to proceed to the next academic year in view of the pandemic.

In a statement, Palaniswami said a high level committee set up to examine the possibility of holding semester exams for college students has said owing to Covid-19 pandemic exams cannot be held.

Palaniswami said based on the guidance of University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical (AICTE) under graduate and post graduate students of arts, science, engineering, computer science courses are exempted from exams for this semester only.