Polling begins for Champawat by-election in Uttarakhand; CM Dhami in fray

-
ALSO READ
CM Pushkar Dhami is my younger brother: Uttarakhand minister Harak Rawat
Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand chief minister today
Doors of Yamunotri Dham to open on May 3: Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
Uttarakhand polls 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off 'Vikas Rath Yatra'
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami greets people on Holi, wishes for prosperity
-
Polling for by-election to the Champawat assembly seat in Uttarakhand began on Tuesday morning.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February, is trying his luck from Champawat to become an MLA - a constitutional requirement he needs to fulfil within six months of being sworn in.
Former BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from Champawat last month to make way for Dhami to contest from the seat.
Dhami is locked in a straight contest with Congress' Nirmala Gehtori in Champawat located in Kumaon region of the state.
Other candidates in the fray are Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt and Independent Himanshu Gadkoti.
Dhami campaigned aggressively in Champawat along with Kailash Gehtori after filing his nominations on May 9 to seek votes, asking people to give him an opportunity to serve them.
BJP star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also canvassed for Dhami in Tanakpur, asking people of the constituency not to waste the chance of electing a Chief Minister for their rapid development.
There are 96,213 voters in the Champawat constituency, including 50,171 men and 46,042 women.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor