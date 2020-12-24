38 Gujjar community members win DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir: Survey

-
In the first-ever District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, 38 persons from the Gujjar community have been elected, said a survey by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation, a community-supported organization of Gujjar community.
The survey said that of the 38 members of the community elected in polls held for 280 DDC seats, Jammu province has the biggest chunk of 26 members from Gujjar-Bakerwal community.
It said 15 tribal women from both the regions have also been elected.
The survey said several independent candidates from Gujjar community won the election.
"Highest number of educated tribal youth of Gujjar community have been elected in eight phased polls, the results of which were announced yesterday and we compliment all of them" said Javaid Rahi, a researcher, who released the survey.
The survey said that the highest percentage of Gujjar community members were elected in Poonch district.
Rahi said that Gujjars comprise the third-largest population in Jammu and Kashmir after Kashmiris and Dogras and were playing a laudable role in the democratic process since 1947.
He said around 28 candidates belonging to the community lost elections with narrow margins.
