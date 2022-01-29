587 candidates file nominations for 40 seats for Goa Assembly polls

-
As many as 587 candidates have filed their nominations for the 40 assembly seats in Goa that will be going to polls on February 14, said an official statement by the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday.
The filing of nominations for the polls had begun on January 21 and ended on Friday afternoon.
"On the first day of nomination i.e. on January 21, 2022, a total of 3 candidates filed their nomination. On the second day (January 24, 2022) 18 candidates filed their nominations, on January 25, 2022 - 50 candidates filed and on January 27, 2022, 262 filed in one day and on the final day of nomination i.e on January 28, 2022, total 254 filed their nominations," said the statement.
Total 587candidates filed their nomination after completion of the last day for nomination.
The scrutiny of the nominations would be done today and the last date of withdrawal of candidature would be on January 31, 2022.
Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will be on March 10.
