Aam Aadmi Party's Mann challenges Channi to contest against him

Bhagwant Mann on Saturday challenged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to contest against him from Dhuri.

Mann told the media in Amritsar that perhaps Channi did not know that his Chamkaur Sahib assembly seat is a reserve.

"Neither I nor our national convener Arvind Kejriwal can contest from there. If Chief Minister Channi has confidence, then he should come to Dhuri and contest against me."

Mann said he (Channi) is welcomed there. "The people of Dhuri will have the final say," he added.

