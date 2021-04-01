Amit Shah offers prayers at Sithananda Temple, holds roadshow in Puduchhery

Ahead of the assembly elections, Union Home Minister on Thursday held a roadshow in Lawspet constituency in

Before starting off the roadshow, Shah offered prayers at Sithananda Temple in Karuvadikuppam.

The BJP, in its poll manifesto for Puducherry, has promised to create 2.5 lakh new jobs for youth, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year for all fishermen, and free scooty for girls pursuing higher education.

The BJP has also promised Rs 2,000 top-up assistance to farmers under the PM KISAN scheme, the launch of a five-year water security plan for and setting up an integrated cattle development centre under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

For fishermen, the party has promised to provide Mudra loans for street fish vendors, fishermen's wives, an increase of 'lean period' allowance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 during the fishing banned period and subsidies for fibre boats, diesel and cold storage.

The polling for 30 assembly seats in will be held on April 6.

While Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK.

