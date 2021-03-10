As Kerala CPI-M releases list, it's make or break for Vijayan

The CPI-M on Wednesday released its first list of 83 candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls.

The list includes Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will contest from Dharmadam in Kannur district. His son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz has also been given the party ticket. Many others who are known as close aides of Vijayan include -- P.Rajeev, K.N. Balagopal, V.N. Vasavan and M.B. Rajesh have also been given tickets to contest. All four had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Among others, who got the tickets include ministers K.K Shailaja from Mattannur and K.T. Jaleel from Thavanoor.

With the first list out, it is the ruling CPI-M in which has got off the blocks to the upcoming Assembly polls and at the first look at the list of candidates released on Wednesday, it is very clear that this is a list by and for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he appears to have had the final call.

In the 140-member Assembly, the CPI-M, which leads the Left Democratic Front this time will contest 85 seats and its party secretary A.Vijayaraghavan on Wednesday released the list of 83 names, with two more to be announced later.

Of the 85 seats, 74 will contest under the party symbol, while nine are Left supported independents and the list includes four candidates who are below age 30 and there are 12 women candidates.

"33 sitting Legislators, including five present Cabinet ministers have not been renominated this time. Parliamentary and non-parliamentary duties are both equally important and hence those who are not nominated will be engaged in organisational work. The yardstick that was applied was all those who had two terms should stand out, as it was meant to bring in new faces. Then the list has been vetted, discussed and debated at our various party levels, which is an excellent democratic process," said Vijayaraghavan.

The educational qualifications of the 83 candidates include 42 graduates, 14 postgraduates, two each medical doctors and PhD holders and one architect, besides 28 who have a degree in law.

Another notable inclusion this time is former State Minister and Speaker -- K. Radhakrishnan and not to mention Central committee member M.V. Govindan, who is returning to parliamentary politics after a gap of 15 years.

Another surprise in the list is none other than the wife of Vijayaraghavan -- R. Bindhu, a professor by profession and a former Mayor of Thrissur Corporation.

The most shocking omission, which came as the biggest surprise last week, was economist turned Finance Minister Thomas Issac, who will not be contesting this time.

And on account of his failing health, 97-year-old V.S. Achuthanandan for the first time after 1996, is also not contesting.

"A look into the list reveals that this is a list for and by Vijayan, as he has included only those whom he knows. The danger is, in case, things don't turn out the way that he wishes, then it's curtains for him, but if he manages to retain power, his place in the Indian politics will reach a new high.

"It's going to a high voltage campaign and this is for the first time that Vijayan would be leading the party in an election, as all along it was his arch rival in the party -- V.S. Achuthanandan who did it. So it's the most challenging time for Vijayan," added a media critic who did not wish to be identified.

--IANS

sg/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)