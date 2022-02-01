Assembly polls: Fifteen former bureaucrats appointed EC's special observers

-
Fifteen former bureaucrats with experience in the electoral process have been appointed as special observers for the assembly polls in five states.
They will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery in their assigned states and ensure that stringent and effective action is taken based on intelligence inputs and complaints, the Election Commission (EC) said.
These officers will oversee the entire poll processes as eyes and ears of the commission on the ground to ensure free, fair and voter-friendly elections, it added.
The 15 officers will work as special general, police and expenditure observers in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Welcoming the special observers, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the overarching spirit of deploying special observers is to objectively assess poll preparedness, identify critical gaps and guide the electoral machinery in the field to ensure impartial, inducement-free, peaceful and Covid-safe elections.
Chandra pointed out that each election is unique in itself and has its own logistics and challenges. Yet, higher voter turnout has to be encouraged. Therefore, the special observers need to be vigilant and be in touch with the commission on a real-time basis throughout the entire election process, an EC statement said.
Chandra underlined the need to ensure that all vulnerable areas are attended to and adequate confidence-building measures undertaken.
Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the special observers, with their in-depth administrative experience, acumen and understanding, are important for the commission in assessing the field situation and taking necessary corrective measures for ensuring a level-playing field among all stakeholders.
Kumar said the special observers, as the face of the commission on the ground, need to guide central observers and the election machinery in the field to ensure smooth conduct of the election processes.
He pointed out that impartiality, fairness, visibility, accessibility and alertness of these senior officers will ensure the implementation of the commission's instructions in letter and spirit.
The special observers will visit their allocated states and start their work with state chief electoral officers and deputy election commissioners concerned.
