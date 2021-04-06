Assembly polls: Shah urges people to vote for peace, prosperity, growth

-
ALSO READ
Highway works worth Rs 11k cr underway for TN-Pondy connectivity: Gadkari
Cyclone Nivar: Modi dials Tamil Nadu and Puducherry CMs, assures support
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry election 2021 LIVE: It's DMK-Congress vs BJP-AIADMK
Tamil Nadu elections: AIADMK leaders holds seat-sharing talks with Shah
Amit Shah speaks to Sonowal about the situation along Assam-Mizoram border
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to the voters of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry to exercise their franchise in huge numbers.
Shah requested the voters of Union Territory Puducherry to show up to vote for a corruption-free and progressive government.
"I appeal to all the voters of Puducherry to vote in large numbers for a corruption-free and progressive government," the Union Minister tweeted.
He appealed to the people of West Bengal to vote for peace, prosperity, and development of the state.
"Only a strong and decisive leadership can make Bengal self-reliant by ensuring peace, prosperity and development in the state. So, be sure to vote and be a partner in the development of Bengal," he said in a subsequent tweet.
Urging people of Assam to participate in the festival of democracy, he said, "Today is the third and final phase of voting in Assam. I appeal to all voters to cast their votes in maximum numbers while ensuring their participation in this festival of democracy."
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to the voters in poll-bound states to vote in record numbers.
"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for one of the busiest days in the ongoing Assembly election in all four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.Polling is being held for a total of 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union territory of Puducherry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor