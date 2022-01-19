Battle for UP: Akhilesh congratulates Aparna Yadav on joining BJP

president Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, congratulated his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav who had joined the earlier in the day.

"I wish her well," he said when asked to comment on her joining the saffron party.

He said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had tried hard to convince her but she did what she wanted.

Asked whether Aparna joined the because she was denied SP ticket, Akhilesh said: "We have not yet given all tickets. The decision on tickets depends on our internal survey."



#WATCH | Firstly, I will congratulate her and I am happy that Samajwadi Party's ideology is expanding...Netaji (former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried to convince her: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after Aparna Yadav joined BJP pic.twitter.com/aA294cMeVJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2022

To a question about him contesting the Assembly elections, Akhilesh said: "I will take the permission of the people in Azamgarh and then contest the elections from there."

Sources said that Akhilesh was preparing to contest from Gopalpur in Azamgarh, which is also his parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh also announced on Wednesday that when he comes to power, he will triple the Samajwadi pension given to poor women from the earlier Rs 6,000 per year to Rs 18,000 per year.

