Bengal polls: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow disallowed in Behala

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal polls: BJP faces stiff opposition over choice of candidates
West Bengal polls: BJP ministers doling out cash, says Mamata Banerjee
TMC, BJP leaders ask EC to probe 'attack' on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee's 'khela' will be over: PM Narendra Modi in Purulia
-
The BJP was denied permission to hold a roadshow of Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who had recently joined the saffron camp, in Behala area of the city on Thursday, following which a group of party activists held a demonstration in front of a police station.
The agitation was led by actor-turned-politician Srabanti Chatterjee, who is contesting from the Behala Paschim assembly constituency on a BJP ticket, party sources said.
"The Kolkata Police did not allow our leader Mithun Chakraborty to campaign for me in the constituency without citing any reason.
"The Trinamool Congress cannot avert its imminent loss by such an undemocratic act of preventing us from campaigning. Is the state government scared of losing power?," the popular Bengali actor said.
The saffron party activists shouted slogans against the ruling TMC in front of the Parnasree Police Station.
BJP sources said the party sought permission to hold a door-to-door campaign by the Bollywood superstar in the Behala area after the city police had cancelled its roadshow plea on Wednesday night.
"The door-to-door campaign by him was also not granted at the last minute," they claimed.
The Kolkata Police declined to make any comment on the issue.
The BJP candidate later took out a roadshow in the constituency where the National Award-winning actor was not present.
The actor-turned-BJP candidate is pitted against TMC heavyweight and West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee who is seeking re-election from the Behala Paschim constituency.
"We have nothing to do with any programme of Mithun Chakraborty. We know that the TMC has support of the people of Behala. The BJP candidate is doing drama," a leader of the ruling party said.
Chakraborty, however, led a roadshow in Tollygunj constituency for Union minister and BJP's candidate Babul Supriyo.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU