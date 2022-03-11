Bhagwant Mann to meet AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

-
AAP's chief ministerial face in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, will visit Delhi on Friday to meet party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
This comes after the party stormed to power in Punjab decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.
Talking to reporters in Sangrur before leaving for the national capital, Mann said he was going to meet Kejriwal and will congratulate him on the party's stupendous victory in the Punjab elections.
To a question on government formation, Mann said, I will meet the (Punjab) governor tomorrow. We will seek time from him today.
Mann said the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district.
On the party's resounding poll victory, Mann said, The people defeated arrogant persons and they made the common people victorious.
Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.
The Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats. Several stalwarts including chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh lost to AAP candidates.
