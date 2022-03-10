Punjab CM Charanjit Channi trailing from Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur seats

Chief Minister is trailing from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats, according to initial trends.

candidate Charanjit Singh is leading from Chamkaur Sahib, while AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke is leading from Bhadaur seat.

Channi of the is seeking re-election from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib. He was also nominated from a second seat, Bhadaur in Barnala district.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

Early trends show the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is racing ahead of its rivals in .

