Bihar's new cabinet led by Nitish to have 14 members, including 2 deputies

-
ALSO READ
Nitish meets Bihar governor, stakes claim for forming new government
BJP appoints ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar poll in-charge
Nitish insulted my father, worked against LJP in 2019 LS polls: Chirag
Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey quits job, dismisses plan to fight election
Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in as Bihar CM, Amit Shah to be present
-
A 14-member council of ministers,
headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Monday sworn in here by Governor Phagu Chauhan.
Those who were administered oath of office included two Deputy Chief Minister designates Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi both from the BJP which bagged a lions share of seven berths.
Since the post of a Deputy CM is not a constitutional one, the two took oath as ministers and their posts would be notified by the cabinet in due course.
The two sat alongside Kumar on the podium which confirms their elevated position in the cabinet.
Five ministers were from the JD(U), which is headed by Kumar, while one each was from smaller allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
JD(U) ministers included old hands like Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary besides new faces Mewa Lal Chaudhary and Sheela Kumari Mandal.
Other than the two Deputy CM designates, those from the BJP included Mangal Pandey who held the health portfolio in the previous government besides Amarendra Pratap Singh, Ramprit Paswan, Jibesh Kumar and Ram Surat Rai.
HAM MLC Santosh Kumar Suman, whose father Jitan Ram Manjhi is a former Chief Minister and the national president of the party, also took oath besides Mukesh Sahni, the founder of VIP who formerly worked as a set designer in the film industry.
A political greenhorn, Sahni could not tame his exuberance and shared a screenshot of the communication he had received from Raj Bhavan on his Twitter handle much before the ceremony, attended among others by Union Home Minister Amit Shab and BJP president J P Nadda, commenced.
Ramprit Paswan, who is the MLA from Rajnagar in Madhubani, and Jibesh Kumar who represents Jale in Darbhanga, took oath in their native Maithili language.
Among the two Deputy CM designates, Prasad is a fourth term MLA who is getting inducted into the council of ministers for the first time.
Renu Devi, who is a former national vice president of the BJP and a four-term MLA from Bettiah, has previously served as a member of the council of ministers headed by Nitish Kumar in 2010.
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a close aide of the Chief Minister, was the Speaker of the previous assembly.
It is being said that veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, who has been a member of the state cabinet whenever his party has been part of the ruling coalition in Bihar, would be the next Speaker.
Bijentra Prasad and Ashok Choudhary held important portfolios of power and building construction respectively in the previous ministry.
As per the rule, a maximum of 36 ministers can be appointed to the 243-member Bihar Assembly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor