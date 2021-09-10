BJP fields "fearless" Priyanka Tibrewal to take on CM Mamata in her den

-
ALSO READ
Bengal bypoll: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal will take on CM Mamata in Bhabanipur
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
-
BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal, whom the party has nominated to contest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the September 30 by-poll to the Bhabanipur seat, said on Friday highlighting the "torture and violence" unleashed by the TMC after the assembly polls will be a key issue in the election.
Tibrewal, a lawyer, is one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence cases against the TMC government in the Calcutta High Court.
The party also announced the names of Milan Ghosh and Sujit Das for Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively.
The votes will be counted on October 3 and results declared the same day.
She (Mamata Banerjee) has already lost from Nandigram. Now she is fighting this election to save the chief minister's chair. My task will be to reach out to the people of the constituency and inform them about the atrocities, the torture and violence that her party unleashed on opposition workers after the assembly polls. I am confident that people of Bhabanipur will vote for me and defeat her, she asserted.
Tibrewal, currently the state vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, had joined the party in 2014.
She had her first brush with electoral politics in 2015, when she contested the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election and lost.
She contested the 2021 assembly polls from the Entally seat and lost again to a TMC candidate by a staggering margin of more than 58,000 votes.
Yet, BJP sources said, she was chosen to lock horns with a redoubtable Mamata Banerjee because of her "fighting spirit" and also as not many leaders were ready to contest. Tibrewal, they said, has become a known face, particularly after she filed cases against the TMC government over post-election violence across the state.
We approached some BJP leaders but many refused to contest. Priyanka Tibrewal is a fearless leader, very hard working, and an excellent taskmaster. She is a very good orator. We are confident that she will win the seat by defeating Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.
Senior TMC leader and Minister Firhad Hakim said the BJP candidate will lose her deposit and Banerjee will win by a record margin.
The by-poll to Bhabanipur was necessitated after Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a cabinet minister, vacated the seat to facilitate Banerjee's return to the state assembly following her defeat in Nandigram.
Chattopadhyay had won the seat by a margin of more than 28.000 votes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU