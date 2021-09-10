Bengal bypoll: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal will take on CM Mamata in Bhabanipur

-
-
The BJP has fielded city lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee in the September 30 bypolls for the Bhabanipur assembly constituency seat.
Tibrewal is the lawyer of post poll violence cases in West Bengal. The BJP on Friday announced three candidates for the bypolls. Milan Ghosh will contest from Samserganj and Sujit Das has been fielded from Jangipur by the saffron party.
Priyanka Tibrewal graduated from Delhi University and studied law from Calcutta University. She practices at the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. She also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Assumption University, Thailand.
Tibrewal is handling a wide range of cases from defending victims of atrocities of the State Government, such as in the Raniganj riot case or the Purulia murder case, and has always stood up for the cause of justice and liberty, say the party workers.
Tibrewal has also held various instrumental roles in the BJP and has been a state officer bearer.
She played a crucial role in the recent post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal -- bringing up the cases to the Calcutta High Court to seek justice for the murder of Abhijeet Sarkar. Tibrewal has been successful in getting court order for CBI investigation and also constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigating the post poll violence cases.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has claimed that Banerjee will face another defeat in Bhabanipur like Nandigram. "We are going to fight the bypolls with our fullest strength and will win all the three assembly seats. Mamatadi will face another defeat in Bhabanipur," Ghosh said.
Counting will be held on October 3.
--IANS
ssb/in
