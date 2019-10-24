JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 » News

Kerala bypoll results: Congress-led UDF leading in 4 of 5 Assembly seats
Business Standard

BJP gears up for celebrations as trends suggest win in Maharashtra

Around 25,000 personnel were deployed for counting duty in Maharashtra

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra Assembly election results will be out today

The Maharashtra Assembly election results will be out today
1 / 5
Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar

Counting of votes for Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections started at 8 am. 
 

Election officials counting votes in Mumbai

Election officials carry out counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly election results, at a counting centre in Mumbai
2 / 5
Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar

Tight security was in place at counting centres in the state. An election official told PTI on Wednesday that around 25,000 personnel had been deployed for counting duty in Maharashtra.  
 

BJP leads in Maharashtra

BJP is leading in Maharashtra
3 / 5
Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 and the bypolls were held on October 21, 2019. Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 61 per cent.            

     

What exit polls have predicted?

What exit polls have predicted?
4 / 5
Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar

Exit polls have predicted that poll results in Maharashtra will be in favour of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.  
 

Celebrations underway as prominent BJP candidates lead in Maharashtra

Celebrations underway as prominent candidates leading in Maharashtra
5 / 5
Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar

The candidates, who are leading, include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South-West, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil in Shirdi, Nitesh Rane in Kankavali, Mohini Eknath Khadse in Muktainagar, Ashish Shelar in Bandra, Pankaja Munde in ParlI


First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 11:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU