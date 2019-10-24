BJP gears up for celebrations as trends suggest win in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly election results will be out today
Counting of votes for Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections started at 8 am.
Election officials counting votes in Mumbai
Tight security was in place at counting centres in the state. An election official told PTI on Wednesday that around 25,000 personnel had been deployed for counting duty in Maharashtra.
BJP leads in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 and the bypolls were held on October 21, 2019. Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 61 per cent.
What exit polls have predicted?
Exit polls have predicted that poll results in Maharashtra will be in favour of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.
Celebrations underway as prominent BJP candidates lead in Maharashtra
The candidates, who are leading, include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South-West, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil in Shirdi, Nitesh Rane in Kankavali, Mohini Eknath Khadse in Muktainagar, Ashish Shelar in Bandra, Pankaja Munde in ParlI
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU