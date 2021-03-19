Kerala polls: LDF releases manifesto, assures pension for all housewives

-
The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF on Friday released its manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections promising to create 40 lakh new jobs for the youth and "security pension for all housewives".
While releasing the manifesto, CPI (M) state secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan said, "The election manifesto is highlighting the importance of employment generation. The idea is to provide employment for nearly 40 lakh people in this state."
Seeking a second straight term, Vijayaraghavan announced the major points of the manifesto and said that security pension would be given to all housewives, but did not elaborate.
"Apart from the security pension, women in the state will be provided training with the technical assistance so that more women can be employed," the state secretary said.
The manifesto promises to increase the farmers' income by 50 per cent in the coming term.
"The manifesto assures to eradicate poverty, built world-standard public services, women-friendly state, corruption-free governance," Vijayaraghavan said.
"The government will identify the most backward section in the society and provide assistance to enhance their living standards," he added.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
